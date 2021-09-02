Jewish State Department Officials Call on Blinken to Fire Antisemitic Employee

JNS.org – More than 70 Jewish officials at the US State Department penned a letter that urges US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to fire “an openly antisemitic” department employee, according to a copy of the letter obtained by Foreign Policy.

Politico was the first to report in February that Fritz Berggren, a US foreign service officer, has been publishing on his website Bloodandfaith.com material that attacks Jews and the LGBTQ community, and calls for the creation of Christian nation-states.

State Department employees said in a letter to Blinken on July 28 that “not only is [Berggren’s] propagation of antisemitic ideas highly disturbing and offensive to Jewish and non-Jewish employees alike, but as Jewish employees, we feel his presence at the Department is threatening.”

The letter was signed by the Jewish Americans and Friends in Foreign Affairs employee group at the State Department, in collaboration with other Jewish employees of the State Department and US Agency for International Development.

