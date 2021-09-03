Friday, September 3rd | 26 Elul 5781

September 3, 2021 12:58 pm
0

Israeli Pianist Who Sings in English Wins Israel's 'Rising Star' Singing Competition

by Shiryn Ghermezian

Tamir Grinberg. Photo: Screenshot.

Pianist, composer and English-singing vocalist Tamir Grinberg was named the winner of Israel’s reality show “Rising Star” on Wednesday night.

The Tel Aviv native, 26, won the 1 million shekel ($310,000) grand prize and sang his own original song, “Tell Me Where The Light Goes,” on the season eight finale taped at Rishon Lezion’s LivePark. He later told Israeli media that he was shocked by the win.

In second place was Valerie Hamaty, 21, followed by Matan Levi, 21, and Shay Hamber, 23.

Grinberg performed only in English throughout the season of “Rising Star,” which included a duet of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” with Hamaty. He has been performing live since he was a teenager, when he studied at Tel Aviv’s Thelma Yellin High School of the Arts and formed the jazz group the Tamir Grinberg Band, The Times of Israel reported.

He has toured in the United States and already released a debut album titled “InWaters,” which he wrote, composed and produced.

Former winners of “Rising Star,” known in Hebrew as “HaKochav Haba,” have all gone on to represent Israel in the Eurovision singing competition, including Netta Barzilai, Kobi Marimi and Eden Alene. However, starting with season eight, the winner of “Rising Star” will no longer represent Israel in the international singing contest and will instead earn money to put towards their music career. The reality show “X Factor Israel” is now tasked with choosing the Israeli singer who will represent Israel in the Eurovision.

