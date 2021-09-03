New Six-Part Series Imagines Attack Against Israeli Athletes, Set 50 Years After 1972 Munich Massacre

Details have been announced for a new six-part drama and thriller original series set 50 years after the Munich terrorist attack, in which Palestinian gunmen killed 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

“Munich Match,” the project’s working title, takes place in 2022, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday. Seven days before Munich hosts a “friendly” soccer game between Israeli and German soccer teams on the anniversary of the 1972 massacre, Oren Simon, a Mossad agent stationed in Berlin, intercepts a message hinting at a planned attack on the Israeli team.

According to a plot description for the show, “German authorities are alerted immediately. Michael Hahn (from the Federal Criminal Police Office) orders Maria Köhler, a German officer with Lebanese roots and in-depth knowledge of the Islamist scene, to work with Oren, contrary to official protocol. The days leading up to the match are charged with tension as Oren and Maria try to prevent history repeating itself.”

The series was co-written by “Fauda” writer Michal Aviram and is being produced by Sky Studios, ViacomCBS’ CBS Studios and Germany-based Amusement Park Film.

“When Israeli author Michal Aviram first told us about her idea for ‘Munich Match,’ we were immediately fascinated,” said Amusement Park Film’s Amelie von Kienlin, who is serving as one of the show’s executive producers. “This modern multinational thriller is not only deeply rooted in Germany’s traumatic history, but also fulfills Amusement Park Film’s ambition to tell stories that are relevant and appeal to an international audience at the same time. We are also fans of political thrillers, a genre with enormous potential that we feel has been neglected in German programming so far.”

Filming is scheduled to begin in Germany this month and the series will air in all Sky Studios territories, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to The Hollywood Reporter. ViacomCBS’ Global Distribution Group will distribute the series outside of German-speaking territories, the UK and Italy.

“‘Munich Match’ is a remarkably authentic thriller series with a threatening conspiracy so close to reality that it truly holds up a frightening mirror to our society,” said Julia Jaensch from Sky Studios, who is also an executive producer on the project.

Fellow executive producer Meghan Lyvers from CBS Studios said, “‘Munich Match’ is an incredibly relevant series and in a genre which global audiences cannot get enough of. While the story is specific and unique, the characters and themes explored are truly universal.”