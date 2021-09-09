Thursday, September 9th | 3 Tishri 5782

September 9, 2021 9:03 am
Technion Scientists Create Wearable Motion Sensor That Identifies Bending, Twisting

avatar by JNS.org

The campus of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology on Mount Carmel, Haifa. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Scientists at the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa have produced a stretchable electronic material and created a wearable sensor capable of precisely identifying bending and twisting motion. It is essentially an electronic skin capable of recognizing the range of movement human joints normally make, with up to half a degree of precision.

This breakthrough is the result of collaborative work between researchers from different fields in the Laboratory for Nanomaterial-Based Devices, headed by Professor Hossam Haick from the Wolfson Department of Chemical Engineering. It was recently published in “Advanced Materials” and was featured on the journal’s cover.

Haick’s lab is focused on wearable devices for various uses. Currently, existing wearable motion sensors can recognize bending movement, but not twisting.

Existing twisting sensors, on the other hand, are large and cumbersome. This problem was overcome by Ph.D. candidate Yehu David Horev and postdoctoral fellow Arnab Maity. Horev found a way to form a composite material that was both conductive (and thus, usable as a sensor) and flexible, stretchable, breathable and biocompatible that didn’t change its electrical properties when stretched.

