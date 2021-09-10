Bennett: IAEA Report Shows ‘Time Has Come to Act’ on Iran Nuclear Program

Friday, September 10th | 4 Tishri 5782

September 10, 2021 3:14 pm
avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 25, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – “Israel takes very seriously the situation reflected in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) report released this week on the Iranian nuclear issue,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Friday.

“This report proves that Iran continues to lie to the whole world and to promote a nuclear weapons development program, while denying its international commitments. We must ensure that Iran will never have the capacity to produce nuclear weapons,” he said.

The prime minister called “for an appropriate and swift international response to Iran’s grave acts.”

“The IAEA report warns that the time has come to act, we must no longer continue with a naive expectation that Iran will be ready to change its habits through negotiations which have proved to be unnecessary,” he added.

According to Bennett, “only a firm position of the international community, supported by decisions and actions, can lead to a change of course of the regime in Tehran, which has lost all restraint.”

“Israel will do everything to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons,” he concluded.

The IAEA denounced on Tuesday the lack of cooperation from Iran, which according to the organization seriously undermines its mission of monitoring Tehran’s nuclear program, against a backdrop of a deadlock in negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear accord.

