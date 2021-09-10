Friday, September 10th | 4 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Taliban Victory Threatens to Be a Double-Edged Sword for Pakistan

Why Do Jewish ‘Days’ Start at Night?

The Real Lesson of the Afghanistan Debacle for Israel

Shabbat Shuvah: Why God Hides

Gunman Disguised as Hasidic Jew Sought After Shocking Queens Murder

Female-Founded Israeli Gaming Studio Toya Raises $4 Million to Fuel Diverse Growth on Roblox

Slovakia Apologizes for World War II Laws Against Jews

Health Chief: Number of Eligible Israelis Not Vaccinated Now Less Than 1 Million

Algerian Judoka Gets 10-Year Ban for Refusing to Compete Against Israeli in Tokyo

Buried Alive, World Trade Center Collapse Survivor Still Carries 9/11 With Him Today

September 10, 2021 9:10 am
0

Slovakia Apologizes for World War II Laws Against Jews

avatar by JNS.org

Old Town of Bratislava, Slovakia, June 11, 2017. Photo: Rob Hurson from Kentstown, Ireland via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Slovakian government apologized on Wednesday for World War II-era laws that stripped Jews of their rights.

On the 80th anniversary marking the adoption of the “Jewish Code” on Sept. 9, 1941, the Slovakian government said in a statement that it “feels a moral obligation today to publicly express sorrow over the crimes committed by the past regime,” reported the AP.

The laws, passed by the Nazi puppet state during the war, facilitated the transfer of Jewish assets to non-Jewish owners and prevented Jews from access to education.

According to census dated Dec. 15, 1940, about 88,951 Jews lived in Slovakia. In March 1942, Slovakia signed an agreement with Germany that permitted their deportation. It was the first Axis partner to consent to the deportation of its Jewish residents as part of the Final Solution.

Related coverage

September 10, 2021 10:50 am
0

Gunman Disguised as Hasidic Jew Sought After Shocking Queens Murder

New York police are seeking a gunman who killed an ex-convict while disguised as a Hasidic Jew, in a grisly...

The authorities sent more than 70,000 of their Jewish citizens to Nazi concentration camps, where most of them—as many as 60,000—were murdered.

“We welcome the declaration by the government of Slovakia apologizing for its antisemitic World War II era laws and actions,” said Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Chair Dianne Lob, CEO William Daroff and Vice Chair Malcolm Hoenlein in a statement. “By this public recognition and statement of regret for the crimes of its wartime government, Slovakia is taking a welcome step towards atonement and reconciliation that was long overdue.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.