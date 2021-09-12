Sunday, September 12th | 6 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Strikes Gaza in Retaliation for Rocket Fire, Military Says

In Hungary, Pope Says Antisemitism ‘Fuse’ Must not Be Allowed to Burn

Israeli Minister Says Iran Giving Militias Drone Training Near Isfahan

The Real Lesson of the Afghanistan Debacle

Why America Values Israel Today More Than Ever

The Gilboa Prison Escape and Israel’s Fear of Rocking the Boat

Two Decades on, the West’s Cultural Fault Line Exposed by 9/11 Remains

The Real Lesson of 9/11 Isn’t a Story About Islamophobia

Israel Catches Two More Escaped Palestinian Militants, Police Say

George W. Bush Warns of Danger From Domestic Terrorists on 9/11 Anniversary

September 12, 2021 10:16 am
0

Israel Strikes Gaza in Retaliation for Rocket Fire, Military Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A streak of light is seen as Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 16, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israel carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday in response to Palestinian rocket fire into its territory, the Israeli military said.

Tension between Israel and the Palestinians has risen over the past week, after six Palestinian militants escaped from a maximum security Israeli jail on Monday. Israeli forces have since captured four of the inmates.

Drawing Israeli air strikes, Gaza militants fired a rocket into Israel on Friday when two of the prisoners were apprehended and then again on Saturday, after two more escaped inmates were caught. The Israeli military said it struck targets belonging to Hamas, the Islamist armed group that rules Gaza. There were no reports of casualties.

A fragile truce between Israel and Hamas ended 11 days of fierce fighting in May in which at least 250 Palestinians and 13 in Israel were killed.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.