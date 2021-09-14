Tombstone of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Unveiled in Arlington National Cemetery

JNS.org – The tombstone of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the first Jewish woman to serve on the US Supreme Court, was unveiled days before the first anniversary of her death on Sept. 18.

The grave marker was revealed over the weekend at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

It features the US Supreme Court seal, which has a single star beneath an eagle’s claws to symbolize the US Constitution’s creation of “one Supreme Court.” Below Ginsburg’s name, she is remembered as an associate justice who served on the Supreme Court from 1993 until her death in 2020 at the age of 87 from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The Brooklyn-born attorney, judge and mother-of-two shares the tombstone with her husband, Martin, who died in 2010 and is buried alongside her in the couple’s section of the historic cemetery.

