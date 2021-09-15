IDF Appoints First Female Commander of Air Defense Battalion

Wednesday, September 15th | 9 Tishri 5782

September 15, 2021 5:45 am
0

avatar by i24 News

A David’s Sling system test in December 2015. Photo: United States Missile Defense Agency

i24 News – Israel’s Air Force chief Amikam Norkin on Tuesday announced that the IAF has appointed its first female commander of an air defense battalion — Lt. Col. Revital Barzani.

Barzani will be in charge of a David’s Sling battalion.

Revital Barzani initally enlisted in the IDF in 2004, and has served in various air defense positions for the past 17 years.

She has extensive experience in the appointed area. Barzani previously led a Hawk air defense battery, as well as an Iron Dome missile defense battery during Operation Pillar of Defense in 2012 against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

She is currently the commander of an administrative unit of the 168th Squadron of the Israeli Air Force.

Barzani will soon join the 66th Air Force Battalion, which manages the David Sling medium-range missile defense system and monitors ballistic missile threats, according to the military.

