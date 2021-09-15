Wednesday, September 15th | 9 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

University of Manitoba Student Union to Voice ‘Solidarity With Palestinians’ After ‘Contentious’ Debate

Blinken to Host Event Marking Anniversary of Israel-Arab Normalization Deals

Motorcyclist Visits 42 Jewish-Style Delis Across America to Fight Poverty in US, Israel

Iran President Selects Hardline Cabinet to Drive Hard Bargain With US

Yom Kippur: The Zionist Holiday You Never Knew

New York Times Iran Reporter Denounces Critics as ‘Trolls’

The Terrorists’ Escape From Gilboa Prison Is a Wake-Up Call

A Day Like No Other

Where Is Iran’s Nuclear Program Going?

French Court Acquits Imam of Incitement for Sermon That Cited Hadith Urging Muslim Violence Against Jews

September 15, 2021 9:01 am
0

Israeli Ministries Issue Legal Opinion on Smuggling of Child in Italian Cable-Car Crash

avatar by JNS.org

A crashed cable car is seen after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy, May 23, 2021. ALPINE RESCUE SERVICE/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

JNS.org – Israeli government attorneys said that the recent smuggling of 6-year-old Eitan Biran from Italy to Israel amounts to kidnapping under international law.

A legal opinion from lawyers at Israel’s Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the abduction meets the definition of a kidnapped child under the Hague Abduction Convention, a treaty Israel joined in 1991, reported Israel’s Channel 12 news.

The convention provides for the “prompt return of abducted children to their country of habitual residence,” according to the treaty’s text.

Biran is the sole survivor of a cable-car crash in Italy’s Piedmont region in May. His parents, maternal great-grandparents and 2-year-old brother were killed in the crash. A total of 14 people died in the accident.

Related coverage

September 15, 2021 10:48 am
0

Israeli Security Forces on High Alert for Possible Violence During Yom Kippur Holiday

Israel’s security forces are on high alert as the Yom Kippur holiday begins, with fears of violence in the West...

Eitan’s maternal grandfather reportedly flew him to Israel on Saturday instead of returning him to his paternal aunt near Pavia, in northern Italy, after a pre-arranged visit.

Now he is at the center of a custody battle after an Italian court ruled that he could live with his aunt. Eitan’s maternal relatives in Israel said they worried that his Israeli identity would be eroded and wanted him returned.

The Israeli relatives denied that they abducted the boy.

“We did not kidnap Eitan, and we will not use that word,” said an Israeli aunt, reported the AP. “We brought Eitan back home.”

However, after the legal opinion by the Israeli ministries, it is likely that Israel will work to return the child to Italy, who was taken without consent of his guardian, said Channel 12.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.