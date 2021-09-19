Sunday, September 19th | 14 Tishri 5782

September 19, 2021 6:08 pm
College Democrats of America Jewish Caucus Decry Antisemitic Comments From National Org VP Candidate

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An antisemitic tweet by College Democrats of America vice-presidential candidate Nourhan Mesbah. Photo: screenshot.

The College Democrats of America (CDA) Jewish Caucus expressed frustration and anger following revelations of antisemitic online statements by a candidate for the national CDA’s vice-presidency.

A 2016 tweet by Nourhan Mesbah, who is now CDA National Director of Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA), showed her commenting on a presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump by saying, “I blame this debate on the yahood” — Arabic for “Jew.”

In addition, the tweet was a reply to Dima Jubara, who once stated “God will kill the Jews” and wished that she “had a dollar for every time” she’d said it.

The College Democrats of America Jewish Caucus issued a statement on Saturday expressing frustration that they had received no response from CDA President Gabrielle Harris regarding their concerns about Mesbah’s statements.

They called Mesbah’s comment about “the yahood” “blatant antisemitism” that “plays into centuries old tropes of Jews playing puppetmaster over the politics and media.”

Citing Jubara’s genocidal statements, they noted another tweet “featuring a conversation between her and Ms. Mesbah where Dima Jubara is also calling for God to kill the Jews and Ms. Mesbah says nothing regarding how offensive it is.”

“We take no malice in reporting this but it has to be said because we cannot tolerate antisemitism anywhere, but especially not in CDA, which is the future of the Democratic party,” the CDA Jewish Caucus said.

“We call on Ms. Mesbah to not only drop out of the race to be the next CDA Vice President, but to also resign as IDEA director,” they stated. “This shouldn’t need to be said but we cannot have a Vice President or IDEA director who is prejudiced against Jews because antisemitism is anything but inclusive.”

The statement was seconded by the CDA Faith Caucus, which tweeted, “We are saddened to see the antisemitic remark made by the CDA Director of IDEA, and we stand with the Jewish Caucus and others in calling for accountability.”

“We pray that a period of reflection, growth, and atonement can help heal and that the College Democrats of America can move forward in strength and greatness,” they added.

