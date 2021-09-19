Remaining Two Palestinian Prison Escapees Recaptured in Jenin

i24 News – The last two of six terrorist escapees from Israel’s Gilboa Prison were recaptured in the West Bank city of Jenin, Israel’s military announced on Sunday.

The two prisoners, Iham Kamamji and Munadil Nafiyat, were apprehended through the collaborative efforts of Israel’s Shin Bet security services, counterterrorism police, and Israel’s military.

“The two terrorists were caught alive and were handed over for interrogation by the security forces,” the military announced, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a statement expressing his gratitude towards the authorities who apprehended the prisoners.

Related coverage Over 3,000,000 Israelis Get Covid Booster Shot i24 News – Upward of 3,000,000 Israelis have received the third shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Israel's Health Ministry announced...

“I would like to thank the security forces that worked day and night, including over Shabbat and holidays, to bring the event to a close. What has broken down – it is possible to rectify.”

The pair were allegedly hiding together in a house, and surrendered without resisting arrest once the building was surrounded, according to Haaretz.

There were no reported casualties in the operation, despite subsequent protests in the city.

Two purported residents of Jenin, who are suspected of being accomplices, were also taken in for questioning.

The operation marks the end of an extensive manhunt for the escapees. Last week, four of the six prisoners were in Israel’s custody following rearrests.

The flight of the six inmates led to a significant recent increase in Israeli-Palestinian tensions, with many Palestinian factions galvanized into heated protests which supported the prisoners.

Hamas additionally declared solidarity with the escapees, and announced a “day of rage” on their behalf.