Four Men Charged With Hate Crimes for Driving Through London Shrieking Antisemitic Rape Threats

Four men who drove through London screaming antisemitic threats of rape and violence earlier this year have been formally charged, according to the London Metropolitan Police.

The incident took place on May 16, when the cars were filmed on Finchley Road in London, bearing Palestinian flags and shouting, among other things, “F*** the Jews, rape their daughters,” through loudspeakers.

Jewish News reported at the time that the cars were heading toward the heavily Jewish neighborhood of Golders Green. Someone could also be heard on the loudspeaker saying, “We have to send a message.”

The incident took place during Israel’s 11-day conflict with Hamas in May, amid a wave of antisemitism in the US and Europe.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan at the time called the incident “appalling,” while Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “There is no place for antisemitism in our society. … I stand with Britain’s Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today.”

Metropolitan Police arrested the four men shortly after.

In a statement released on Monday, the Met identified the four criminals, who are all from the community of Blackburn, as Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif, 27; Jawaad Hussain, 24; Asif Ali, 25; and Adil Mota, 26.

According to the Met, they were charged with “using threatening, abusive or insulting words, or behavior, with intent, likely to stir up racial hatred.”

They will appear in court on Oct. 6.

The UK Jewish organization the Community Security Trust tweeted that it “welcomes the news that four men have been charged in connection with antisemitic abuse being shouted from a car convoy on Finchley Road, north London, May 2021.”

They thanked the Metropolitan Police for their efforts in tracking down the felons.