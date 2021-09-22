Wednesday, September 22nd | 16 Tishri 5782

September 22, 2021 7:42 pm
0

Bill to Provide $1 Billion for Israel Iron Dome System Introduced in US Congress

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A streak of light is seen as Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 16, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The leader of the US House of Representatives Appropriations Committee introduced legislation on Wednesday to provide $1 billion to Israel to replenish its “Iron Dome” missile-defense system, a day after the funding was removed from a broader spending bill.

Some of the most liberal House Democrats had objected to the provision and said they would vote against the broad spending bill. This threatened its passage because Republicans were lined up against the plan to fund the federal government through Dec. 3 and raise the nation’s borrowing limit.

The United States has already provided more than $1.6 billion for Israel to develop and build the Iron Dome system, according to a Congressional Research Service report last year.

The bill introduced on Wednesday by Representative Rosa DeLauro provides $1 billion to replace missile interceptors used during the Israel-Hamas conflict in May.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer had said on Tuesday evening he would bring the Iron Dome bill to the House floor later this week.

