Wednesday, September 22nd | 16 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

DiCaprio Invests in Cultivated Meat Start-Ups Mosa Meat, Aleph Farms

Israel Blasts ‘Butcher of Tehran’ Raisi After UN Speech

Military Aid for Israel Removed from US Funding Bill, but Leadership Pledges Vote Later this Week

Biden Says Two-State Solution Is ‘The Only Way’ to End Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Houthis Rally in North Yemen as Their Fighters Push South

Florida Pension Leader Says on Track to Divest Unilever

French Company Carmat Announces First Implant of Its Artificial Heart in a Woman

Sudan Says Coup Thwarted, Accuses Bashir Loyalists

US to Relax Restrictions for Vaccinated International Travelers in November

Survey: Half of ‘Openly Jewish’ College Students Have Tried to Hide Identity on Campus

September 22, 2021 9:43 am
0

DiCaprio Invests in Cultivated Meat Start-Ups Mosa Meat, Aleph Farms

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio takes part in a photo call for the movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. July 11, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake

US actor Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in and joining the advisory boards of Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, the two cultivated meat start-ups said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to satisfy the world’s demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing issues of current industrial beef production,” DiCaprio said in a statement.

“I’m very pleased to join them as an advisor and investor, as they prepare to introduce cultivated beef to consumers.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.