Thursday, September 23rd | 17 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Says Window Open for Iran Nuclear Talks but Won’t Be Forever

Pittsburgh Cops Arrest Man for Antisemitic Verbal Assaults on Jews

Congressional Leaders Push to Pass $1 Billion Standalone Bill to Replenish Israel’s Iron Dome Missile Defense

Netflix Cancels Lior Raz’s ‘Hit & Run’ After One Season Following High Production Costs, COVID-19 Delays

How Building Interfaith Alliances Benefits Israel

Stopping Study Abroad in Israel Encourages Antisemitism and Anti-Israel Hate

Sukkot: A Different Kind of Festival

Is the PA Going to Deceive the US Into Opening the PLO Offices in DC?

Afghanistan Has Lessons for the Gulf

Unicorn-Nation: How Israel Became a Production Line for Companies Valued at Over $1 Billion

September 23, 2021 1:25 pm
0

US Says Window Open for Iran Nuclear Talks but Won’t Be Forever

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria April 17, 2021. Photo: EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout via REUTERS.

The window is still open to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but Tehran has yet to indicate whether it is willing to resume talks in Vienna or whether it would do so on the basis of where they left off in June, a senior US official said on Thursday.

The official told reporters on condition of anonymity that Washington’s patience would not last forever but declined to set a deadline, saying this depended on technical progress in Iran‘s nuclear program and a wider judgment by the United States and its partners on whether Iran was willing to revive the deal.

“We’re still interested. We still want to come back to the table,” the senior US State Department official said in a telephone briefing. “The window of opportunity is open. It won’t be open forever if Iran takes a different course.”

Under the 2015 deal, Iran curbed its uranium enrichment program, a possible pathway to nuclear arms, in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. Former President Donald Trump quit the deal three years ago and re-imposed harsh sanctions on Iran‘s oil and financial sectors that have crippled its economy, prompting Iran to take steps to violate its nuclear limits.

Related coverage

September 22, 2021 9:30 am
0

Israel Blasts ‘Butcher of Tehran’ Raisi After UN Speech

i24 News – Israel’s Foreign Ministry lambasted Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as the “butcher of Tehran” after his speech at...

The US official declined to say what the United States might do if Iran refuses to return to negotiations, or if a resumption of the original deal proves impossible. Such US contingency planning is often referred to as “Plan B.”

“The ‘Plan B’ that we’re concerned about is the one that Iran may be contemplating, where they want to continue to build their nuclear program and not be seriously engaged in talks to return to the JCPOA,” he said, in a reference to the deal’s formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.