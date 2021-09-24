Friday, September 24th | 18 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Bipartisan Bill Urges EU to Designate Hezbollah Fully as Terrorist Organization

Quad Leaders to Meet at White House Amid Shared China Concerns

Car Ramming Attack Attempted at LA Synagogue Sukkot Concert, Says Security Group

Michigan State University Jewish Studies Dept. Decries Spate of Antisemitic Incidents on Campus

Islamic State Uses Taliban’s Own Tactics to Attack Afghanistan’s New Rulers

San Diego Community Colleges Address Union Resolution Condemning Israel, Offer ‘Sincere Thoughts’

Former NBA Player Shaquille O’Neal Cracks Joke About ‘Favorite Holiday’ Sukkot

Top Canadian Jewish Organization Denounces Failure to Punish Nazi War Criminal Who Died This Week at 97

Report: Israel and US Held Secret Talks on ‘Plan B’ to Deal With Iran’s Nuclear Program

US Says Window Open for Iran Nuclear Talks but Won’t Be Forever

September 24, 2021 8:49 am
0

Bipartisan Bill Urges EU to Designate Hezbollah Fully as Terrorist Organization

avatar by JNS.org

A supporter of Lebanon’s Hezbollah gestures as he holds a Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

JNS.org – A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill on Thursday that calls on the European Union to fully designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

The legislation, introduced by Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), seeks to encourage the 27-nation block to designate both Hezbollah’s military and political wings as terrorist entities. Currently, the EU only includes Hezbollah’s military wing on its list of sanctioned terrorist organizations.

The United States makes no distinction between its branches and includes Hezbollah in its entirety on the US Foreign Terrorist Organization List. Several individual EU member states also recognize this, including Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Slovenia.

“Hezbollah is a brutal terrorist organization notorious for operating throughout the Middle East,” said Blackburn. “However, it derives both financial support and political legitimacy from every region of the world. The European Union cannot enable terrorists by allowing them to participate in diplomacy.”

Related coverage

September 24, 2021 8:09 am
0

Quad Leaders to Meet at White House Amid Shared China Concerns

Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.