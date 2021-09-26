Israeli PM Bennett to Meet UAE, Bahrain Ministers in New York

Sunday, September 26th | 20 Tishri 5782

September 26, 2021 10:44 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 25, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet ministers from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his first meetings with Gulf leaders since taking office in June.

The meetings with Bahrain’s foreign minister and a UAE minister were announced by Bennett in a statement on Saturday, and will take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Bahrain and the UAE normalized relations with Israel last year. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who visited Dubai in June, is expected to travel to Bahrain soon.

