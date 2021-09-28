Tuesday, September 28th | 22 Tishri 5782

September 28, 2021 12:13 pm
Israelis Without Third Booster Vaccine Will Lose Green Pass

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett receives a third shot of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as Israel launches booster shots for over 40 year-olds in Kfar Saba, Israel August 20, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24 News – Israel’s Green Pass system, which permits the vaccinated access to a variety of spaces and activities, will no longer apply to those who have not received a third booster dose by Sunday.

Recent research emerging from the country’s Health Ministry shows that only around 3,243,641 Israelis have received a booster dose and will retain their Green Pass eligibility.

The announcement will see over a million Israelis who did not yet receive a third shot denied entrance from many public areas until they are inoculated.

At a speech addressing the United Nations on Monday, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised the country for rolling out a third booster vaccine campaign.

Other countries, like El Salvador and the United States, have been encouraged to follow Israel’s example.

“Running a country during a pandemic is not only about health. It’s about carefully balancing all aspects of life that are affected by Covid, especially jobs and education,” the leader announced, quoted by The Times of Israel.

Following booster vaccination, an updated Green Pass will be issued one week after the shot.

The verification will then be valid for a period of six months.

Updated guidelines indicate that even those who have been infected previously are required to get the vaccine to keep their Green Passes.

On Tuesday, Israel’s Health Ministry recorded 3,819 new cases of Covid, with the current positivity rate standing at 4.19 percent.

