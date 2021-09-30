Neo-Nazi Convicted on Charges of Threatening Journalists, ADL Employee: ‘You Have Been Visited by Your Local Nazis’

A member of a neo-Nazi cell operating in several US states has been convicted on five counts related to threats against journalists and Jewish activists.

Kaleb Cole, 25, was one of four neo-Nazis arrested by the FBI in February 2020 in Arizona, Texas, Florida, and Washington state.

The group called itself the “Atomwaffen Division” after the German term for “atomic weapon.” Authorities charged that they cyber-stalked and sent swastika-laden posters to journalists and an employee of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), telling them, among other things, “You have been visited by your local Nazis,” and “We are Watching.”

One of their targets was Mala Blomquist, an editor for Arizona Jewish Life magazine. A poster glued to her house displayed Nazi symbols alongside the threat, “Your Actions Have Consequences.”

Related coverage Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume in Acceptable Period of Time: EU Stalled talks between Iran and world powers to reinstate a 2015 nuclear deal will resume "soon," the European Union's foreign...

The Department of Justice said in a statement Wednesday that the jury in Cole’s trial deliberated for about 90 minutes before delivering its verdict, finding Cole guilty of conspiracy, three counts of mailing threatening communications, and one count of interfering with a federally protected activity.

Prosecutors said during the trial that images sent by Cole to his victims “were selected by Kaleb Cole to send one message: ‘We can get you in your home.’ Cole wanted to terrorize them with threats of physical harm.”

The Department of Justice said that Cole’s victims “moved from their homes for a time and installed security systems.”

“One purchased a firearm and took a firearms safety class,” it added. “Another started opening her mailbox with a stick due to fear of what might be inside. One left her job as a journalist.”

Another member of the cell, Cameron Shea of Redmond in the state of Washington, pleaded guilty in April to two felony counts and was later sentenced to three years in jail.

Two other members of the group, Johnny Garza and Taylor Ashley Parker-Dipeppe, also pled guilty to the charges against them. Garza received a 16-month prison sentence and Parker-Dipeppe was sentenced to time served.