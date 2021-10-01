Friday, October 1st | 25 Tishri 5782

October 1, 2021 1:02 pm
Student Groups Tell UK Nightclub: Performance by British Rapper Wiley ‘Sends Message That Antisemitism Is Tolerated’

by Shiryn Ghermezian

Wiley on stage on day 1 of the Fusion Festival, in Cofton Park in Birmingham, England, Aug. 31, 2013. Photo: Katja Ogrin / Reuters.

A nightclub in the United Kingdom is facing pressure from a number of student groups to cancel a live performance by British rapper Wiley scheduled for Saturday due to the artist’s antisemitic past.

Wiley, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie, is set to perform at the Switch nightclub in Preston as part of the University of Central Lancashire’s (UCLAN) Preston Freshers 2021 line-up of events, which span over the course of two weeks in multiple venues.

