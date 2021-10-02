Saturday, October 2nd | 26 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Charges Canadian Man, Alleging He’s an Islamic State Fighter, Propagandist

Afghan Pavilion at Dubai World Fair Stays Shut After Taliban Takeover

Pandemic Deaths Eclipse 700,000 in US

IDF Arrest 2 Gazans Trying to Infiltrate into Israel Armed with Grenades

US Eyes Israeli Military Data for Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Safety

Israel Pavilion Opens at Expo 2020 Dubai

Group Advocating ‘Inclusion’ at CUNY Continues Pressure Over Faculty Union Resolution Condemning Israel

New York Times Warps History of Iraqi Jewry

University of Bristol Fires David Miller, Professor Accused of Antisemitic Comments

Anchorage Mayor Apologizes for Defending Appropriation of Holocaust Imagery by COVID-19 Vaccine Opponents

October 2, 2021 11:08 am
0

IDF Arrest 2 Gazans Trying to Infiltrate into Israel Armed with Grenades

avatar by i24 News

Hamas supporters take part in a protest against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to postpone planned parliamentary elections, in the northern Gaza Strip April 30, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

i24 News – Israeli security forces on Saturday arrested two Palestinian suspects who tried to cross into Israeli territory from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

According to a brief statement by the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson’s unit, “a bag containing grenades was seized from the suspects.”

“The suspects were taken for questioning by security forces,” the statement further added.

Last week the Israeli military announced that it thwarted a series of terrorist attacks Hamas planned to carry out against Israeli targets, on the heels of escalating clashes in the West Bank.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.