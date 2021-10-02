IDF Arrest 2 Gazans Trying to Infiltrate into Israel Armed with Grenades

i24 News – Israeli security forces on Saturday arrested two Palestinian suspects who tried to cross into Israeli territory from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

According to a brief statement by the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson’s unit, “a bag containing grenades was seized from the suspects.”

“The suspects were taken for questioning by security forces,” the statement further added.

Last week the Israeli military announced that it thwarted a series of terrorist attacks Hamas planned to carry out against Israeli targets, on the heels of escalating clashes in the West Bank.