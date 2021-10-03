Sunday, October 3rd | 27 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Bennett: ‘Violence in Arab Society Has Reached the Red Line’

Israel’s UltraSight and GE Healthcare Partner to Bring Cardiac Point of Care Ultrasound to Space

Iran Asked US to Unfreeze $10 Billion to Show Good Will, Iran Official Says

Afghan Girls Stuck at Home, Waiting for Taliban Plan to Reopen Schools

Afghanistan on Verge of Socioeconomic Collapse, EU’s Top Diplomat Says

UAE Official Says Time to Manage Rivalry With Iran and Turkey

First-Ever EgyptAir Flight From Cairo Lands in Tel Aviv

UNRWA Chief Makes Urgent Appeal for Funding, Says Agency Risks ‘Collapse’

UNHRC Stops Video Quoting Antisemitic Posts by UNRWA Teachers

The French Double Standard on Israel

October 3, 2021 9:13 am
0

UNRWA Chief Makes Urgent Appeal for Funding, Says Agency Risks ‘Collapse’

avatar by JNS.org

View of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90.

JNS.org – United Nation Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini warned on Friday that due to a severe funding crisis, the organization faces collapse, AP reported.

“The financial situation is a real existential threat to the organization,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Lazzarini told reporters. “We should not underestimate this because it might force the organization to decrease services.”

UNRWA could “collapse very quickly” if services are cut, he added.

Lazzarini stressed the importance of the United States restarting aid to the agency (the Trump administration cut funding to UNRWA in 2018), but said that US funding wouldn’t make up the shortfall in funding from other sources, due to COVID-19’s economic impact and a decline in Arab support, according to AP.

Arab support to UNRWA dropped from “$200 million in 2018 to about $89 million in 2019 and $37 million in 2020,” according to the report.

Sweden and Jordan will co-host a conference in mid-November in Brussels with the goal of ensuring “predictable multi-year” funding for the agency.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.