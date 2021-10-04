Monday, October 4th | 28 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

AOC Defends ‘Present’ Vote on Iron Dome Funding Bill, Blames ‘Both Parties’ for Creating ‘Panic’

Global Media and Leaders Tacitly Accept Palestinian Authority-Backed Violence

BDS Comes to Campus Amid Afghanistan Withdrawal and 9/11 Anniversary

Nightclub Moves Forward With Concert by British Rapper With Antisemitic Past Despite Backlash

Palestinian Prisoners and the Israeli Death Penalty

Outrage After Ex-Labour Leader Corbyn Appears at Battle of Cable Street Anniversary With Activist Suspended for Antisemitism

Another Iranian Foreign Assassination Campaign Emerges in Colombia

New York Exhibit Offers Holocaust Remembrance, Education Through Art by Buchenwald Survivor

Bennett Reveals Mossad Mission to Find Ron Arad

Netanyahu’s Shadow Is Keeping the Coalition Together

October 4, 2021 1:27 pm
0

AOC Defends ‘Present’ Vote on Iron Dome Funding Bill, Blames ‘Both Parties’ for Creating ‘Panic’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) questions Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on ‘Monetary Policy and the State of the Economy,’ in Washington, DC, July 10, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Erin Scott.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), who helped lead an attempt by left-wing lawmakers to block US funding for Israel’s Iron Dome, defended on MSNBC her decision to vote “present” on a bill to support the air defense system.

Ocasio-Cortez claimed to interviewer Mehdi Hassan on Monday that the effort to defund Iron Dome was motivated by concerns over procedure, and not ideology, even though several of her allies, including Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, explicitly declared otherwise.

“When you want funding for use for preschool here in the United States, if you want funding for any sort of domestic priority, it must go through … different committee hearings, markups, etc.,” she claimed, “and here, just casually, a billion dollars was fast-tracked, no committee markup.”

“Leadership attempted to kind of slip in an extra billion dollars [for Iron Dome] into routine legislation,” she asserted.

She followed this with the false claim: “This funding was in addition to the already fully-funded Iron Dome, but Democratic leadership decided to run with the narrative that this was, in fact — to vote against it was to defund the Iron Dome, which sends many, many, many of our constituents into a panic.”

In fact, the funding proposed by the standalone bill was specifically designated to replenish the interceptor projectiles used to destroy incoming rockets during Israel’s conflict in May with Hamas.

Ocasio-Cortez also attacked what she called “the disingenuous messaging that both parties were advancing,” and claimed this “created a very volatile environment back in the district,” forcing her to vote “present” instead of “no” on the separate Iron Dome funding bill.

The bill passed the US House by a final tally of 420 to 9, with Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) and Hank Johnson (GA) voting present, and “no” votes from Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Democrats Rashida Tlaib (MI), André Carson (IN), Ilhan Omar (MN), Cori Bush (MO), Marie Newman (IL), Ayanna Pressley (MA), Chuy Garcia (IL), and Raúl Grijalva (AZ).

The measure now awaits passage in the Senate, where Kentucky Republican Rand Paul unilaterally blocked a fast-track procedure to approve the Iron Dome funding.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.