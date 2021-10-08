Ashton Kutcher, Guy Oseary Partnering With Israeli Foodtech Startup MeaTech

CTech – A collective led by Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher and talent manager Israeli-American Guy Oseary, together with leading strategic players such as Effie Epstein, announced on Thursday that it will be partnering with Israeli cultivated meat company MeaTech 3D to accelerate the company’s growth in developing and commercializing its proprietary cultured meat production technologies. Epstein serves as managing partner of Sound Ventures, the duo’s Los Angeles-based venture capital fund.

MeaTech is developing a sustainable alternative to industrialized animal farming with its proprietary cultured meat production processes based on advanced 3D bioprinting and tissue engineering technologies. The company aims to be a leader in the cultivated meat production industry, and has a variety of different offerings.

“We are delighted to partner with MeaTech and assist it in its journey to become the market leader in cultured meat production,” said Kutcher. “We are excited about MeaTech’s innovative technologies, which we believe position it to be the leader on the industrial scale production of cultured meat, a key for a more sustainable and clean meat production. We intend to work closely with MeaTech’s management to help it implement its strategy and achieve its goals and global success by leveraging our marketing, strategic expertise, and network. The engagement with MeaTech is in line with our group’s mission to provide sustainable solutions through company building, investment, and acceleration of companies and technologies across various sustainability domains.”

MeaTech 3D, headed by CEO Sharon Fima, started its activities in 2019 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, with a subsidiary in Antwerp, Belgium. It is developing a collection of advanced manufacturing technologies to produce alternative protein products, enhancing plant-based foods with real meat with a focus on the development of a bioprinting system to produce steaks.