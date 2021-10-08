Friday, October 8th | 2 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ashton Kutcher, Guy Oseary Partnering With Israeli Foodtech Startup MeaTech

New Rifle Computer Systems Extend AI Revolution to Infantry Soldiers

California Governor Creates Council for Holocaust and Genocide Education

Brazilian Jewish Lawyer Appointed as First OAS Antisemitism Commissioner

Israel Defense Ministry Part of Czech Republic’s IDET Exhibition for First Time

German Government Allots Another $767 Million for Holocaust Survivors

German Soccer Club Bans Fan for Antisemitic Abuse Against Israeli Fans

More Than 100 Killed and Wounded in Mosque Blast in Northeastern Afghanistan: UN

Iran Tops Agenda as Lapid Prepares to Meet With Biden Administration Officials

Journalists Who Took on Putin and Duterte Win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

October 8, 2021 9:58 am
0

Ashton Kutcher, Guy Oseary Partnering With Israeli Foodtech Startup MeaTech

avatar by CTech Staff

Ashton Kutcher. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

CTech – A collective led by Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher and talent manager Israeli-American Guy Oseary, together with leading strategic players such as Effie Epstein, announced on Thursday that it will be partnering with Israeli cultivated meat company MeaTech 3D to accelerate the company’s growth in developing and commercializing its proprietary cultured meat production technologies. Epstein serves as managing partner of Sound Ventures, the duo’s Los Angeles-based venture capital fund.

MeaTech is developing a sustainable alternative to industrialized animal farming with its proprietary cultured meat production processes based on advanced 3D bioprinting and tissue engineering technologies. The company aims to be a leader in the cultivated meat production industry, and has a variety of different offerings.

“We are delighted to partner with MeaTech and assist it in its journey to become the market leader in cultured meat production,” said Kutcher. “We are excited about MeaTech’s innovative technologies, which we believe position it to be the leader on the industrial scale production of cultured meat, a key for a more sustainable and clean meat production. We intend to work closely with MeaTech’s management to help it implement its strategy and achieve its goals and global success by leveraging our marketing, strategic expertise, and network. The engagement with MeaTech is in line with our group’s mission to provide sustainable solutions through company building, investment, and acceleration of companies and technologies across various sustainability domains.”

MeaTech 3D, headed by CEO Sharon Fima, started its activities in 2019 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, with a subsidiary in Antwerp, Belgium. It is developing a collection of advanced manufacturing technologies to produce alternative protein products, enhancing plant-based foods with real meat with a focus on the development of a bioprinting system to produce steaks.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.