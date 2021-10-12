Tuesday, October 12th | 6 Heshvan 5782

October 12, 2021 9:53 am
Jordan and Israel Sign Countries' 'Largest Water Sale' Deal

avatar by i24 News

People paddle on a stand-up paddle board in the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel, Nov. 8, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun / File.

i24 News – Israel formally agreed Tuesday to double the amount of freshwater it provides to neighbor Jordan, one of the world’s most water-deficient countries.

The agreement is proof that “we want good neighborly relations,” said Karine Elharrar, Israel’s infrastructure, energy and water resource minister.

Elharrar travelled to Jordan for a signing ceremony between representatives to the Joint Water Committee, which manages bilateral water relations.

The two countries agreed that Israel would sell 50 billion liters of water a year to Jordan, doubling what it already supplies.

“This represents the largest water sale in the history of the two countries,” said Israeli Director of EcoPeace Middle East Gidon Bromberg.

He said that the deal “reflects the growing understanding that the climate crisis already heavily impacting the region must lead to increased cooperation.”

Jordan’s cooperation with Israel on water predates their 1994 peace treaty.

Israel is also a hot, dry country, but desalination technology has opened opportunities for selling freshwater.

The additional water Israel will provide will come from the Sea of Galilee, said Shaked Eliahu, a spokeswoman for Elharrar.

The water deal comes after bilateral relations had cooled under Israel’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who took over in June, has made strengthening ties with Amman a priority.

