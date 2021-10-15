Friday, October 15th | 9 Heshvan 5782

October 15, 2021 9:36 am
0

American Girl Doll Company Sells Hanukkah Outfit, Part of Its Cultural Collection

avatar by JNS.org

An American Girl store. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – American Girl released a new set of doll outfits for various cultural holidays, and it includes a Hanukkah ensemble with a Star of David necklace.

Each “Hanukkah celebration outfit” that is purchased for $36 comes with a navy velvet dress, matching headband and silver shoes; a silver Star of David charm on a silver chain necklace; and a booklet that highlights the five different cultural celebrations that the company is honoring.

The American Girl website also has a section where the company describes the eight-day Jewish holiday.

The company debuted its line of specialty holiday doll outfits last week; they include outfits for Eid Al-Fitr, Diwali, Christmas, the Lunar New Year and Kwanzaa.

