NY Cops Searching for Woman Behind Arson Attack on Brooklyn Jewish School

October 15, 2021 12:51 pm
NY Cops Searching for Woman Behind Arson Attack on Brooklyn Jewish School

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An NYPD car on patrol. Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson.

The New York Police Department is offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information concerning an arson attack on a Jewish school in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

The attack occurred just before 7.30 in the evening. Police are searching for a woman who was caught on CCTV setting fire to  Yeshiva of Flatbush on Avenue J in the borough and are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Security cameras caught the woman dressed entirely in black and carrying a gasoline can. She was seen dousing the entrance to the school with gasoline before she lit a fire.

A security guard inside the school discovered the arson attack while it was still in progress. He extinguished the fire by pouring water on the flames, and then called the police. No one was reported injured by the flames.

On Friday morning, the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force tweeted a photograph of the alleged arsonist brandishing a blue megaphone.

She is described as 5’4″ tall with a slim build.

 

Police are urging anyone with information to call 1-800-TIPS.

