Two Men Wanted for Drunken Antisemitic Attack in Brooklyn: ‘Jews Shouldn’t Exist!’

New York police released footage of an apparent antisemitic assault on Thursday, in which two intoxicated men attacked a Jewish man outside a club in Brooklyn, New York while shouting anti-Jewish statements.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers Twitter account tweeted that the hate crime took place outside the Set Lounge at 1828 McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn, in the early morning hours of Aug. 28.

Two individuals, the police said, began punching and kicking the victim while yelling racist and antisemitic slurs.

According to the New York Daily News, the two men appeared to be drunk, and screamed “F***ing Jews! Jews shouldn’t exist!” during the attack, as well as “Islam faith is the most purest!”

Police are offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information on the perpetrators, with the public asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

The victim, said the Daily News, suffered cuts and bruises, but was otherwise unhurt despite being knocked to the ground.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is involved in the investigation.