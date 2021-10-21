Thursday, October 21st | 15 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Mediator Hochstein Says Lebanon-Israel Maritime Talks Must ‘Move Quickly’

One in Ten New Israeli Startups Working on Climate Tech, Says Report on Growing Sector

World’s Best Olive Oil? New York Times Headline Says It’s ‘Palestinian,’ But Dateline, Watchdog Group, Map All Say ‘Israel’

Environmental Org Slammed for Pulling Out of DC Voting Rights Rally Over Jewish Groups’ Presence

Two Men Wanted for Drunken Antisemitic Attack in Brooklyn: ‘Jews Shouldn’t Exist!’

BDS Boycotts Palestinian Booth at Dubai Expo

LA Times, Washington Post Cite American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee as ‘Civil Rights Group’ While Omitting Its Support for Racist BDS Movement Against Israel

‘I Don’t Hate All Jews, Only Those in Palestine,’ Man Convicted by Austrian Court for Assault on Jewish Communal Leader Declares

In Gaza, an Unofficial Calm Takes Hold

Shabbat Project Returns In-Person Globally With New Energy, Opportunities

October 21, 2021 12:36 pm
0

Two Men Wanted for Drunken Antisemitic Attack in Brooklyn: ‘Jews Shouldn’t Exist!’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Two suspects in an antisemitic attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 21, 2021. Photo: NYPD.

New York police released footage of an apparent antisemitic assault on Thursday, in which two intoxicated men attacked a Jewish man outside a club in Brooklyn, New York while shouting anti-Jewish statements.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers Twitter account tweeted that the hate crime took place outside the Set Lounge at 1828 McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn, in the early morning hours of Aug. 28.

Two individuals, the police said, began punching and kicking the victim while yelling racist and antisemitic slurs.

According to the New York Daily News, the two men appeared to be drunk, and screamed “F***ing Jews! Jews shouldn’t exist!” during the attack, as well as “Islam faith is the most purest!”

Police are offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information on the perpetrators, with the public asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

The victim, said the Daily News, suffered cuts and bruises, but was otherwise unhurt despite being knocked to the ground.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is involved in the investigation.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.