French Teacher Receives Suspended Jail Sentence for Agitating Antisemitism

JNS.org – A teacher in France received a suspended jail sentence on Wednesday for raising an antisemitic sign at a demonstration over the country’s coronavirus health pass system.

Cassandre Fristot received a six-month suspended prison sentence after holding a sign on Aug. 12 that went viral in France and was condemned by the country’s interior minister and other politicians, reported AFP.

The sign had the last names of well-known figures and labeled them as “traitors!!!” Many of the names were Jewish and Jewish-sounding, including George Soros, French philosopher Bernard Henri-Lévy and former French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn.

The sign also mentioned French President Emmanuel Macron and Health Minister Olivier Veran with the question “but who?”—a hashtag used by antisemitic conspiracy theorists with the claim that Jews control the media.

Related coverage Massachusetts State Senate Passes Bill Requiring Education About Genocide, Amid ‘Misuse’ of Holocaust Language Massachusetts State Senate passed a bill Thursday requiring students in grades 6-12 to learn about the history of genocide and...

Fristot was suspended from her job as a German teacher after the picture surfaced, according to the report. She denied that it was antisemitic.

The sentence was three months longer than the three-month suspended sentence requested by state prosecutors.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted in August: “Antisemitism is a crime, not an opinion.”