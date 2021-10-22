Israel’s Bennett Holds First Meeting With Putin

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first on Friday for talks focused on Iran’s nuclear program and military presence in Syria.

Bennett took office in June, unseating Benjamin Netanyahu who was in power for 12 years and had close ties with Putin.

Russian state television aired footage of the pair meeting ahead of the talks in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Putin said the two countries have “unique” ties and hoped for “continuity” of the “trusting relationship” he developed with Israel’s previous government.

Bennett told Putin that Israel views him as “a true friend of the Jewish people” and praised the Soviet war effort in fighting Nazi Germany.

He said the pair will discuss the “situation in Syria and our efforts to prevent a breakthrough in Iran’s military nuclear program.”

As he left for Sochi, Bennett said Israel’s relations with Moscow are an “important element” of the country’s foreign policy.