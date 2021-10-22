Friday, October 22nd | 16 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Massachusetts State Senate Passes Bill Requiring Education About Genocide, Amid ‘Misuse’ of Holocaust Language

Former Miss Iraq Tells Miss Universe Contestants to Stay ‘Confident’ Despite Anti-Israel Harassment, Call for Boycott of Pageant Set for Eilat

Black Eyed Peas Set to Visit Israel for One Performance Only at Jerusalem Arena

For CNN, Dead Jews Don’t Count

Palestinians Acquire Millions of COVID Vaccines. Are Media Not Covering Story Because Israel Can’t Be Blamed?

Lot’s Wife and Remembering the Righteous

Shabbat Vayera: Not Lot

Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Outlaws Prominent Palestinian NGOs for Ties to PFLP Terrorist Organization

Israel’s Bennett Holds First Meeting With Putin

Lebanon’s Geagea Dismisses Hezbollah Accusations, Says His Group Has No Fighters

October 22, 2021 9:17 am
0

Los Angeles Holocaust Museum Secures $2.5 Million in New State Funding

avatar by JNS.org

The Holocaust Museum LA. Photo: Belzarch via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – California state lawmakers on Thursday announced $2.5 million in funding to support the expansion of the Holocaust Museum LA, including for a new learning center pavilion and new programming for younger learners at the Los Angeles venue.

The state support will allow visitor capacity to increase to 500,000 per year, including 150,000 students, by 2030, according to the museum.

“Museum space is at capacity, particularly during school hours, and requests for student tours and public workshops continue to increase,” said Holocaust Museum LA CEO Beth Kean.

Previously, the California State Assembly’s Jewish Caucus secured $6 million for Holocaust Museum LA in the 2019-20 state budget.

Related coverage

October 22, 2021 2:26 pm
0

Massachusetts State Senate Passes Bill Requiring Education About Genocide, Amid ‘Misuse’ of Holocaust Language

Massachusetts State Senate passed a bill  Thursday requiring students in grades 6-12 to learn about the history of genocide and...

“In too many places, and especially for too many young people, the Holocaust is fading from view,” said Assembly member Jesse Gabriel (D-Woodland Hills), chair of the Jewish Caucus. “At the same time, acts of antisemitism, and other forms of hatred and bigotry, are rising at an alarming rate. Education is a powerful tool and one of the strongest antidotes to antisemitism, hatred and bigotry of all forms.”

Some 63 percent of Millennial and Gen Z Americans don’t know that 6 million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, and 48 percent cannot name a single Nazi concentration camp or ghetto, a survey published by the Claims Conference found last year.

The announcement in Los Angeles also comes amid an ongoing controversy surrounding the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, Texas, in which leaked audio revealed a district administrator telling teachers to balance Holocaust-related books with “opposing” views.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.