Swiss President Meets With PA Head Over Peace Process

i24 News – Switzerland President Guy Parmelin and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met on Thursday about reviving the peace process between Palestinians and Israelis.

“Switzerland can play an important role in the peace process,” Parmelin said during the meeting with Abbas in the West Bank city Ramallah.

Parmelin said that Israelis and Palestinians must return to the negotiating table, and offered Swiss resources to that end, according to The Times of Israel.

“The creation of a political horizon is at the heart of Switzerland’s concerns,” he said, “and Switzerland is committed to supporting dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis.”

“Economic measures cannot prevent violence if they are not part of a political effort,” Parmelin added.

The Swiss president also urged Abbas to hold Palestinian national elections, which have not been held for more than 15 years.

Ramallah insists the elections were delayed because Israel did not allow Palestinians in eastern Jerusalem to vote, while others claim that Abbas feared his Fatah faction would face defeat to its rival Hamas.

“We urge the Palestinian Authority to end the division and step up its efforts to hold Palestinian national elections,” said Parmelin.

Mahmoud Abbas also lambasted the United States for broken promises to reopen an American consulate in eastern Jerusalem.

Previously, the office served Palestinians and Israelis in the West Bank and Gaza.