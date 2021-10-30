Saturday, October 30th | 24 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Sudan’s Political Turmoil

US, Germany, French and British Leaders Gather at G20 to Discuss Iran

Lebanon Says Government Can’t Afford to Resign as Saudi Rift Widens

Israel Ambassador Rips Up UNHRC Report During Speech

Saudi Expels Lebanese Ambassador, Bans All Imports From Lebanon

Erdan: UN Report Condemning Israel ‘Has No Place’ in Human Rights Body

Israeli Actor Lior Raz, Jewish Athlete Julian Edelman Address ‘Misconceptions’ About Jews

New York Pulls $111 Million in Unilever Investments Over Ben & Jerry’s West Bank Boycott

Connecticut Public School to Address ‘Pattern of Behavior’ After Swastika Again Found

‘How Could They Have Murdered This Angel?’: Son of Murdered Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll Delivers Impassioned Testimony at Trial of Accused Antisemitic Killers

October 30, 2021 2:09 pm
0

Sudan’s Political Turmoil

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Sudanese demonstrators march and chant during a protest against the military takeover, in Atbara, Sudan October 27, 2021 in this social media image. Photo: Ebaid Ahmed via REUTERS

The military has seized power in Sudan, derailing a transition that began after long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir was overthrown following popular protests in 2019.

Below is a timeline of the country’s political upheavals:

Dec 19, 2018 – Hundreds protest in the northern city of Atbara against soaring bread prices, and demonstrations spurred by a broader economic crisis quickly spread to Khartoum and other cities. Security services respond with tear gas and gunfire.

April 11, 2019 – The army overthrows Bashir, ending his three decades in power and detaining him. Hundreds of thousands demonstrate to demand a handover to civilians.

Related coverage

October 30, 2021 10:47 am
0

US, Germany, French and British Leaders Gather at G20 to Discuss Iran

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Britain will gather on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in...

June 3, 2019 – Security forces raid a sit-in protest outside the defense ministry in Khartoum. Opposition-linked medics say more than 100 people were killed in the assault.

Aug 17, 2019 – Civilian groups that backed the uprising sign a deal to share power with the military during a transitional period leading to elections. Later in the month Abdalla Hamdok, an economist and former UN official, is appointed to head a government.

Dec 14, 2019 – A court convicts Bashir on corruption charges and sentences him to two years of detention in a reform facility.

March 9, 2020 – Prime Minister Hamdok survives an assassination attempt in Khartoum.

Aug 31, 2020 – Transitional authorities strike a peace agreement with some rebel groups from the restive, western Darfur region and from the southern regions of South Kordofan and Blue Nile, but two key groups don’t join the deal.

Oct 23, 2020 – Sudan joins other Arab states in agreeing to take steps to normalize ties with Israel in a US-brokered deal. Less than two months later, the United States removes Sudan from the list of countries that it considers sponsors of terrorism.

June 30, 2021 – Sudan wins approval for relief on more than $50 billion in foreign debt after carrying out economic reforms under the supervision of the International Monetary Fund.

Sept 21, 2021 – Amid unrest in eastern Sudan, transitional authorities say they have foiled an attempted coup blamed on Bashir loyalists and mutinous soldiers, setting off bitter recriminations between civilian and military factions.

Oct 25, 2021 – Security forces detain Hamdok and several other top civilians in pre-dawn raids. Army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announces that the civilian government and other transitional bodies have been dissolved.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.