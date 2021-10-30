Sudan’s Political Turmoil

The military has seized power in Sudan, derailing a transition that began after long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir was overthrown following popular protests in 2019.

Below is a timeline of the country’s political upheavals:

Dec 19, 2018 – Hundreds protest in the northern city of Atbara against soaring bread prices, and demonstrations spurred by a broader economic crisis quickly spread to Khartoum and other cities. Security services respond with tear gas and gunfire.

April 11, 2019 – The army overthrows Bashir, ending his three decades in power and detaining him. Hundreds of thousands demonstrate to demand a handover to civilians.

June 3, 2019 – Security forces raid a sit-in protest outside the defense ministry in Khartoum. Opposition-linked medics say more than 100 people were killed in the assault.

Aug 17, 2019 – Civilian groups that backed the uprising sign a deal to share power with the military during a transitional period leading to elections. Later in the month Abdalla Hamdok, an economist and former UN official, is appointed to head a government.

Dec 14, 2019 – A court convicts Bashir on corruption charges and sentences him to two years of detention in a reform facility.

March 9, 2020 – Prime Minister Hamdok survives an assassination attempt in Khartoum.

Aug 31, 2020 – Transitional authorities strike a peace agreement with some rebel groups from the restive, western Darfur region and from the southern regions of South Kordofan and Blue Nile, but two key groups don’t join the deal.

Oct 23, 2020 – Sudan joins other Arab states in agreeing to take steps to normalize ties with Israel in a US-brokered deal. Less than two months later, the United States removes Sudan from the list of countries that it considers sponsors of terrorism.

June 30, 2021 – Sudan wins approval for relief on more than $50 billion in foreign debt after carrying out economic reforms under the supervision of the International Monetary Fund.

Sept 21, 2021 – Amid unrest in eastern Sudan, transitional authorities say they have foiled an attempted coup blamed on Bashir loyalists and mutinous soldiers, setting off bitter recriminations between civilian and military factions.

Oct 25, 2021 – Security forces detain Hamdok and several other top civilians in pre-dawn raids. Army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announces that the civilian government and other transitional bodies have been dissolved.