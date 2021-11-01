Monday, November 1st | 27 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Among Nations Easing Travel Curbs as Lockdowns Bite Elsewhere

Church of England Leader Apologizes for Comparing Climate Change to Rise of Nazis

Israel’s Energy Minister Unable to Attend Glasgow Climate Summit Due to Wheelchair Inaccessibility

Israel and Germany Kick Off Digital Cooperation to Boost Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Employee of German Prosecutor’s Office Leaked Confidential Information to Attila Hildmann, Former Celebrity Chef Turned Antisemitic Agitator

At Glasgow Conference, Bennett Calls on Israeli Innovators to Combat Climate Change: ‘You Can Help Save the Planet’

‘These Traditions Are Linked to Judaism’: French Far-Left Leader Mélenchon Offers Bizarre Defense of Far-Right Pundit Over Charge of Antisemitism

First Jewish Dating Website Launches in Gulf Region to Help Singles Find Their ‘Bashert’

Israel’s High Court Rejects Request by Killer of IDF Soldier to Open His Grave to Exhume Helmet

Outcry Over Desecration of Torah Scroll in ‘Disturbing’ Vandalism at George Washington University Fraternity

November 1, 2021 4:59 pm
0

Church of England Leader Apologizes for Comparing Climate Change to Rise of Nazis

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby looks on during the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby apologized on Monday after saying world leaders who fail to act on climate change could be making a bigger mistake than their predecessors who ignored warnings about the rise of the Nazis.

Welby, the spiritual leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion of about 85 million Christians, speaking at the start of the climate change summit in Scotland said he was sorry for the offense caused to Jews by his comments.

“I unequivocally apologize for the words I used when trying to emphasize the gravity of the situation facing us at COP26,” Welby said on Twitter. “It’s never right to make comparisons with the atrocities brought by the Nazis.”

The UN summit on averting the most disastrous effects of climate change opened on Monday, with world leaders, environmental experts and activists pleading for decisive action to halt global warming.

Related coverage

November 1, 2021 5:53 pm
0

Israel Among Nations Easing Travel Curbs as Lockdowns Bite Elsewhere

Israel, Thailand, and Australia eased international border restrictions significantly on Monday for the first time in 18 months, offering a...

Welby earlier told the BBC world leaders will be “cursed” if they fail to reach an agreement on climate change.

“People will speak of them in far stronger terms than we speak … of the politicians who ignored what was happening in Nazi Germany because this will kill people all around the world for generations,” he said.

“It will allow a genocide on an infinitely greater scale. I’m not sure there’s grades of genocide, but there’s width of genocide, and this will be genocide indirectly, by negligence, recklessness.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.