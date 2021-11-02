Berlin Police Chief Apologizes After Officers Photographed Doing Pushups on City’s Holocaust Memorial

Tuesday, November 2nd | 27 Heshvan 5782

November 2, 2021 2:59 pm
A general view of the snow covered Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

The chief of the Berlin police has apologized after photos of officers doing pushups on the city’s Holocaust memorial were published.

“The colleagues’ behavior disrespects what this memorial stands for and also offends the memory of those who were murdered,” Chief Barbara Slowik said Monday, according to an Associated Press report.

The photos were originally published by the local tabloid B.Z. and showed policemen in uniform doing pushups on the square slabs of rock that make up the memorial.

The city’s police union also apologized for what it called the “tastelessness” displayed by the policemen involved, and said there should be “consequences” for their actions.

“The Holocaust memorial is not an adventure playground,” the union said. “This inexplicable action mocks the genocide of millions of people and tramples on the values for which our Berlin police stand.”

The photos were taken by the officers themselves, according to B.Z., while the police were on duty in the area because of nearby demonstrations.

