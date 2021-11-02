Syrian Military Bunker Filled With Explosives From Six-Day War Uncovered in Israel’s Golan Heights

i24 News – A Syrian military bunker full of ammunition was uncovered on Tuesday by the Defense Ministry’s Mine Action Authority in the Golan Heights of northern Israel.

The bunker was abandoned after Israel captured the region from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the bunker was filled with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, mortar bombs, pyrotechnics, explosives, and more —all of which were found in its original packaging.

The findings were moved to a secure storage facility where they will be held until they can be safely destroyed, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

Israel’s national mine-clearing outfit found the underground bunker during excavations in the western Golan.

Prior to the war, a Syrian outpost known as al-Murtafa was stationed in the plateau and was used by the Syrian military to shoot at Israeli communities below.

Thousands of mines from that era remain scattered in the surrounding fields of the outpost, The Post reported.

Today, it acts as a memorial site for the Israeli army’s Alexandroni 3rd Brigade that first broke through the Syrian lines.

The Mine Action Authority has been clearing the area around the bunker to open more parts of the Golan to hikers and tourists, according to ToI.

Operating since 2012, the Mine Action Authority has been responsible for clearing no longer necessary minefields, clearing around 3,700 acres since.

Still — while there are 8,150 acres of known minefields — some 22,200 acres of mined land throughout Israel is still unknown, The Post reported.

Such land is mostly in open fields in the Golan Heights, the Arava desert in southern Israel, and along Israel’s borders.