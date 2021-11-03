Wisconsin DSA Chapter Demands ‘Expulsion’ of US Rep. Jamaal Bowman Over Support for Aid to Israel

The Madison, Wisconsin chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) issued an open letter Monday calling for the expulsion of New York Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman from the movement, citing his support for funding Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system and his praise of the late US Secretary of State Colin Powell.

“On multiple occasions since his election, Representative Jamaal Bowman has used his office and public stature to work against the political positions of the Democratic Socialists of America and the principles of socialist internationalism,” said the letter, addressed to the DSA’s National Political Committee. “Representative Bowman’s recent actions and statements run completely counter to this role and are grounds for expulsion from DSA.”

Bowman is a member of New York’s Lower Hudson Valley DSA, as well as of the so-called “Squad” of progressive House Democrats.

In 2020, he captured the Democratic nomination for New York’s 16th District by beating veteran pro-Israel Congressman Eliot Engel. During his contest against Engel, Bowman emphasized his support for security for both Israelis and Palestinians, saying in a newspaper interview: “One stark contrast between myself and Congressman Engel is I’ve been critical of occupation, annexation and detaining Palestinian children – where Congressman Engel has not. And it doesn’t mean that, you know, I’m not pro-Israel.”

The Madison DSA letter chided Bowman for a July 28 vote approving $3.3 billion in US aid to Israel, which passed the House by a vote of 295-125.

“Again eight weeks later on September 23rd, 2021, Bowman voted with the majority of the House to approve $1 billion in funding for Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system,” the letter continued. “In last summer’s bombing campaign, the Israeli state murdered at least 256 Palestinians, including 66 children, destroyed residential building complexes, and displaced over 72,000 people. Bowman’s votes allow these crimes to continue and extend further.”

Bowman was among the 420 House members to vote for a $1 billion standalone bill to replenish Israel’s missile defense shield. Fellow DSA members Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Cori Bush (D-MO) voted against the measure, with DSA member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) voting present.

The Madison DSA also criticized Bowman’s words of remembrance for the former Secretary of State, who passed away on October 18th.

“As a Black man just trying to figure out the world, Colin Powell was an inspiration,” Bowman tweeted at the time. “He was from NYC, went to City College, and rose to the highest ranks of our nation. Sending love, strength and prayer to the family and friends of Secretary Powell. Rest in power sir.”

“If actions are not enough, his public statements reveal his thinking,” the local DSA chapter charged on Saturday. “These comments legitimize one of the top architects of the criminal invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, who in turn is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Afghans and Iraqis, the plight of countless refugees, and the many working-class veterans killed, disabled or driven to suicide. Bowman’s comments here and elsewhere demonstrate a conscious commitment to reinforce the political order and ingratiate himself with its rulers.”

“Career aspirations should not be allowed to compromise DSA’s strong stance of support for Palestinian national liberation,” the group’s letter continued. “Our conventions, platform, and national working groups have repeatedly placed us in solidarity with the Palestinian people, and in favor of the tactics of boycott, divest, and sanction.”

The DSA says it counts over 92,000 members, with chapters in all 50 states.