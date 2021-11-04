Thursday, November 4th | 29 Heshvan 5782

November 4, 2021 9:06 am
Jordanian, Israeli Economic Ministers Sign Deal to Boost Exports to Palestinians

JNS.org

The Israel-Jordan border crossing near Eilat. Photo: Pawel Ryszawa via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israeli and Jordanian economy ministers signed an agreement on Wednesday in Amman to increase Jordanian exports to the Palestinian Authority.

Israel Minister of Economy Orna Barbivai and General Secretary of Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Al-Shamali met to discuss ways to augment economic ties between the two countries, announced Israel’s Ministry of Economy on Facebook.

Shamali said the agreement includes a list of Jordanian products that will get preferential access to the Palestinian market, reported Jordan News Agency-Petra.

The list includes 425 Jordanian products to be offered duty-free to the Palestinian territories. Another 329 products will also be exempt from customs if they meet Israeli technical requirements.

The deal was part of a water agreement signed in mid-October between Jerusalem and Amman, as well as a warming of ties. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met in July with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, at the King Hussein Bridge, where they announced new agreements on water and trade.

The trade deal increases Jordanian exports to Palestinian areas of the West Bank from $160 million to $700 million, but must first be agreed to and signed by the Palestinian Authority.

Shamali also emphasized the strengthening of economic ties between the private sectors of Jordan and the PA.

