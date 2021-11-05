Saturday, November 6th | 2 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pro-Israel Readers Swarm New York Times Comments Section After Article Blames Israel for Gaza Wedding Debt

Baghdad Clashes Hurt 30 as Iran-Aligned Parties Dispute Iraq Vote Results

US Jewish Groups Call for ‘Overdue’ Confirmation Hearing of State Dept. Antisemitism Envoy

Antisemitic, Homophobic Graffiti in San Diego Public Schools Prompts Call for ‘Civility’

Couple Who Helped Jewish Families Flee Nazi Germany Honored Outside Their Former Berlin Home

Isaac Herzog Calls for the Word ‘Traitor’ to Be Banned From Political Discourse

‘The Plots of 120 Years Ago Have Been Realized’: Anger in Italy as Publishing House Issues New Edition of Notorious Antisemitic Fabrication

Hamas and Iran Join Forces to Encircle Israel

In the Face of the Establishment’s Failure, a New Generation of Jewish Social Media Activists Is Rising

This Year’s World Series Was a Landmark for American Jews

November 5, 2021 3:27 pm
0

Baghdad Clashes Hurt 30 as Iran-Aligned Parties Dispute Iraq Vote Results

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite armed groups run from security forces after clashes during a protest against the election results in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Clashes in Baghdad between Iraqi security forces and supporters of parties that are disputing the results of an October general election injured more than two dozen people on Friday, police sources and health workers said.

It was the first significant violent clash between government forces and supporters of the political parties, most of which have armed wings and are aligned with Iran, since those groups lost dozens of parliament seats after the Oct. 10 vote.

Police fired tear gas and live ammunition into the air as scores of the protesters threw stones and tried to advance towards Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, the security sources said.

More than 21 protesters were hurt mostly from smoke inhalation and another nine policeman injured from being pelted by stones, the hospital sources said.

Related coverage

November 5, 2021 11:59 am
0

Saudi Gets First Major Arms Deal Under Biden With Air-to-Air Missiles

The US State Department approved its first major arms sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under US President Joe...

The parties that made the biggest gains in Iraq’s October election include that of populist Shi’ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who publicly opposes Iranian interference in Iraqi politics and has called for all remaining Western troops to withdraw from the country.

The Iran-backed groups disputing the election result are also Shi’ite but follow an Iranian model of theocratic governance which the nationalist Sadr and many ordinary Iraqi Shi’ites reject.

Iraq’s majority Shi’ites have dominated government since the US-led overthrow of Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003. Sunnis and Iraqi Kurds, the next biggest religious and ethnic groups in Iraq, lead significant alliances in parliament.

The election result was seen as a rejection by voters of foreign influence, especially that of Iran.

The parties disputing the result say there were irregularities in the voting process and vote counting, but have not provided compelling evidence for their claims.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.