Friday, November 5th | 1 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Antisemitic, Homophobic Graffiti in San Diego Public Schools Prompts Call for ‘Civility’

Couple Who Helped Jewish Families Flee Nazi Germany Honored Outside Their Former Berlin Home

Isaac Herzog Calls for the Word ‘Traitor’ to Be Banned From Political Discourse

‘The Plots of 120 Years Ago Have Been Realized’: Anger in Italy as Publishing House Issues New Edition of Notorious Antisemitic Fabrication

Hamas and Iran Join Forces to Encircle Israel

In the Face of the Establishment’s Failure, a New Generation of Jewish Social Media Activists Is Rising

This Year’s World Series Was a Landmark for American Jews

Is There Such a Thing as the Perfect Marriage?

Major Israeli Bookstores Pull Works by Irish Author Sally Rooney After She Boycotts Publishers in Israel

London Soccer Club West Ham United ‘Appalled’ by Fans Chanting Antisemitic Abuse on Plane to Belgium

November 5, 2021 9:25 am
0

Palestinian Schools Mark 104 Years of Balfour Declaration With Displays of Hate

avatar by JNS.org

Children play with marionette puppets made by Palestinian artist Mahdi Karera, during a show at a kindergarten in Gaza City, Jan. 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

JNS.org – Schools in the Palestinian Authority and the Gaza Strip marked 104 years since the Balfour Declaration with displays of hatred for Israel’s existence, Kan news reported on Wednesday.

The educational institutions took the opportunity to demonize Israel and deny its existence, the report said, using a range of activities to drive home such messages.

They included plays, texts and chants designed to “teach Palestinian children from kindergarten age and elementary school, through high school, that the 1917 Balfour Declaration is the root of all evil and that it brought the Jews here in the first place to steal ‘historic Palestine,’” said the report.

The events occurred from Jenin to Hebron across the West Bank and in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Related coverage

November 5, 2021 11:59 am
0

Saudi Gets First Major Arms Deal Under Biden With Air-to-Air Missiles

The US State Department approved its first major arms sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under US President Joe...

A school in the West Bank village of Rantis held a play showing Jews shooting Palestinians. In other schools and even kindergartens, children set fire to a copy of the Balfour Declaration and to a photo of Lord Arthur Balfour.

One kindergarten had children wipe out the Star of David with a red marker while another, according to the report, used an image of a snake to symbolize “the Zionist imperialists” who took over “Palestine.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.