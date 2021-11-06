Saturday, November 6th | 2 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Baghdad Deaths, Injuries to be Investigated Amid Election Dispute

Dubai Aims to Attract 25 Million Tourists in 2025

Something in the Air: Jet Fuel Demand Ready for Takeoff

Some of the World’s Worst Stampedes

European Parliament Members Tour Hezbollah Tunnels

Pro-Israel Readers Swarm New York Times Comments Section After Article Blames Israel for Gaza Wedding Debt

Baghdad Clashes Hurt 30 as Iran-Aligned Parties Dispute Iraq Vote Results

US Jewish Groups Call for ‘Overdue’ Confirmation Hearing of State Dept. Antisemitism Envoy

Antisemitic, Homophobic Graffiti in San Diego Public Schools Prompts Call for ‘Civility’

Couple Who Helped Jewish Families Flee Nazi Germany Honored Outside Their Former Berlin Home

November 6, 2021 2:28 pm
0

Dubai Aims to Attract 25 Million Tourists in 2025

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

FILE PHOTO: People swim at a swimming pool in the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates July 7, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

Dubai plans to merge the departments of economy and tourism and hopes to attract 25 million tourists in 2025, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s Crown Prince, said on Twitter on Saturday.

Sheikh Hamdan added that Helal Al Marri will be appointed as a general director of the new department.

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the new department’s main objectives include increasing the added value of the industrial sector by 150% over the next five years, expanding foreign export markets for local products by 50%, and increasing the number of tourists by 40%, his media office said.

He added that the Emirate also wants to attract 100,000 companies in 3 years, 400 global economic events annually by 2025, and encourage private sector companies and family businesses to list on the financial markets and stock exchanges in Dubai.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.