Monday, November 8th | 5 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Air Defenses Intercept Israeli Strike Over Homs: Syrian State Media

Israeli Researchers Test AI-Based Radiation Methodology to Eradicate Aggressive Sarcoma Tumors

SFSU Faculty Panel Said Overruled in Finding for Scholar Who Was Denied Platform for Event With Palestinian Terrorist

Israeli Medical Delegation Arrives in Romania to Aid With Worsening COVID-19 Crisis

Woman Who Lost Brother in Surfside Building Collapse Runs NYC Marathon Alongside IDF Soldier From Rescue Mission

Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief to Transition to Executive Board Role

Dutch Entrepreneur Resigns From Right-Wing Broadcaster After Virulent Antisemitism Exposed

Animation Studio, Young Zionist Group, Digital Comedy Series Among Winners of Funds From Jewish Group to Fight Antisemitism

London Theater Apologizes, Changes ‘Jewish’ Name of Billionaire Character After Accusations of Stereotyping

Arab League Holds Talks in Lebanon Over Gulf Row

November 8, 2021 4:59 pm
0

Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief to Transition to Executive Board Role

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The Algemeiner’s Dovid Efune speaking at the paper’s 8th annual “J100” gala. Photo: fotobuddy

Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief and CEO Dovid Efune stepped down from his roles last week and transitioned to a senior position on the publication’s Executive Board, where he will maintain continued leadership and oversight of its editorial and fundraising departments.

A successor for the editor-in-chief and CEO roles is expected to be named next year. Algemeiner Managing Editor Yoni Wilkenfeld will assume the role of Executive Editor, with Mendel Lazaros serving as Chief Development Officer.

The Algemeiner’s rapid re-emergence in recent years as a leading international media tribune on behalf of the Jewish people and the Jewish state has been the source of confidence and pride to millions of readers around the world,” commented Efune. “Today that voice is more vital than ever before. I am confident in our talented leadership team at The Algemeiner and I look forward to continued long term participation in building our influence and impact in the years ahead.”

On Wednesday, Efune announced a deal to acquire and relaunch the New York Sun, which folded as a broadsheet in 2008, as an online news and opinion outlet. In addition to his role at The Algemeiner, he will serve as the New York Sun’s publisher and chairman.

Related coverage

November 8, 2021 6:06 pm
0

SFSU Faculty Panel Said Overruled in Finding for Scholar Who Was Denied Platform for Event With Palestinian Terrorist

San Francisco State University has reportedly rejected a faculty panel's ruling that the school violated the academic freedom of Professor...

“Mr. Efune has been at the helm serving as a driving force in developing and stewarding The Algemeiner from its early stages into the powerful entity it is today,” said Chairman and Publisher Simon Jacobson. “As The Algemeiner prepares to enter its next stage of growth, we are excited that Dovid will be joining its Executive Board.”

Efune and his wife Mushka were honored for their 13 years of service at The Algemeiner’s 8th annual “J100” gala on Oct 12th, 2021 at the Rockleigh Country Club in New Jersey.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.