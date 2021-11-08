Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief to Transition to Executive Board Role

Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief and CEO Dovid Efune stepped down from his roles last week and transitioned to a senior position on the publication’s Executive Board, where he will maintain continued leadership and oversight of its editorial and fundraising departments.

A successor for the editor-in-chief and CEO roles is expected to be named next year. Algemeiner Managing Editor Yoni Wilkenfeld will assume the role of Executive Editor, with Mendel Lazaros serving as Chief Development Officer.

“The Algemeiner’s rapid re-emergence in recent years as a leading international media tribune on behalf of the Jewish people and the Jewish state has been the source of confidence and pride to millions of readers around the world,” commented Efune. “Today that voice is more vital than ever before. I am confident in our talented leadership team at The Algemeiner and I look forward to continued long term participation in building our influence and impact in the years ahead.”

On Wednesday, Efune announced a deal to acquire and relaunch the New York Sun, which folded as a broadsheet in 2008, as an online news and opinion outlet. In addition to his role at The Algemeiner, he will serve as the New York Sun’s publisher and chairman.

“Mr. Efune has been at the helm serving as a driving force in developing and stewarding The Algemeiner from its early stages into the powerful entity it is today,” said Chairman and Publisher Simon Jacobson. “As The Algemeiner prepares to enter its next stage of growth, we are excited that Dovid will be joining its Executive Board.”

Efune and his wife Mushka were honored for their 13 years of service at The Algemeiner’s 8th annual “J100” gala on Oct 12th, 2021 at the Rockleigh Country Club in New Jersey.