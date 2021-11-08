Monday, November 8th | 5 Kislev 5782

Woman Who Lost Brother in Surfside Building Collapse Runs NYC Marathon Alongside IDF Soldier From Rescue Mission

November 8, 2021 5:28 pm
Woman Who Lost Brother in Surfside Building Collapse Runs NYC Marathon Alongside IDF Soldier From Rescue Mission

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Amnon Leibowitz and Micaela Naibryf at the New York City Marathon on Nov. 7, 2021. Photo: Screenshot/CBS News.

The 50th annual New York City marathon on Sunday brought together a woman whose brother died in the July collapse of a Surfside, Florida condominium and a member of an Israel Defense Forces’ team who took part in the recovery effort, CBS reported.

Micaela Naibryf and Amnon Leibowitz crossed the finish line side by side after pledging to run in the marathon in memory of Nabibryf’s brother Ilan, who was staying in the Champlain Towers South condominium to attend the funeral of a friend’s father. Leibowitz also ran on behalf of first responders around the world.

The two friends trained together for the marathon from a distance, with Naibryf in Chicago and Leibowitz in Israel. Naibryf ran on Sunday wearing shoelaces from a pair of shoes given to her by Ilan, while both runners wore matching shirts designed by Leibowitz’s daughter.

Naibryf and Leibowitz met days after the collapse of the high-rise condo building near Miami Beach, which killed 98 people. Leibowitz was a member of the IDF National Rescue Unit that traveled to Florida to help victims trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building.

“I think we kind of just clicked, we were speaking the same language,” Naibryf told the outlet. “We’re both engineers … we’re both, I think, very logical, and I think that’s how we first started to bond.”

