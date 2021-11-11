Thursday, November 11th | 7 Kislev 5782

Thousands of Israelis Live in Area A, But No One Condemns Them — Because They Aren’t Jewish

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

An aerial view of the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

When do the United Nations, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Students for Justice for Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace, J Street, and so many others, not condemn Israeli citizens living in the West Bank?

When they’re Arabs, of course.

From Haaretz:

Rawabi markets itself as a unifier of Palestinian interests and an actionable road map for statehood…

Located in Area A — placing it, on paper at least, under full control of the Palestinian Authority — and situated some 35 minutes north of Ramallah, construction began here in 2010, financed initially by the Palestinian-American entrepreneur Bashar Masri and aided by substantial Qatari funds.

During a recent visit, I sat down with the city’s first-ever mayor, Ibrahim Natour.

Asked about the presence and role of the Arab Israeli population in the city, Natour hastens to correct me: “We’re not looking at them as Arab Israelis: they’re Palestinians. To be Palestinian is not about having an [Israeli] ID card. I’m Palestinian, but I’m from Jerusalem. We don’t discriminate.”

Despite early hopes of attracting as many as 40,000 residents, Rawabi’s current population sits at a somewhat meager 5,000, of whom 70 percent consider the city their permanent home. A municipal official described the other 30 percent as “weekend/vacation” visitors. Except for wealthier Palestinians holding dual citizenship, it stands to reason that many of them are Arab Israelis — the only ones capable of passing through the border crossings uninhibited.

Any way you count it, thousands of Arab Israelis own houses and live at least part time in Area A — under Palestinian control.

They are “settlers” — in an area where Jews aren’t allowed.

Ken Roth of Human Rights Watch has said, “Each transfer of a settler to occupied territory is a war crime.”

Both Jews and Arabs voluntarily moved to the West Bank. But Roth only considers it a “war crime” if the residents are Jewish.

There is a term for that — antisemitic racism.

The Israeli Arabs who live in Rawabi can vote in Israeli elections — just like the Jews who live less than ten kilometers away in Shiloh or Eli. They can drive on every road in the West Bank — not only the mythical “Jewish-only roads,” but the “Arab” roads as well.

But the “Arab” roads are off-limit to Jews.

The more you look at the “apartheid” claim against Israel, the more you see that it is prompted by its own bigotry — against Jews and only Jews.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

