November 11, 2021 10:40 am
0

US Rescue Forces Working With Israelis at Disaster Site in Surfside Visit Israel

avatar by JNS.org

Rescue personnel work at the scene of the partially collapsed Champlain South Towers condominium in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, in this undated recent photograph. Courtesy of Florida Task Force 3 / via REUTERS

JNS.org – Rescue forces from the United States that worked with the Israeli delegation this summer at the condominium collapse disaster site in Surfside, Fla., arrived in Israel for a week of shared learning, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday.

As part of the visit, the American delegation observed a Home Front Command training site and held a workshop on how to process trauma cases and other challenging experiences.

In addition, the US task force visited an Iron Dome battery, “which further emphasized the theme of life-saving technologies and methods,” said the Israeli military.

“The strengthening of bonds between various search-and-rescue teams is a constructive and meaningful way of ensuring a better response to the global community in times of crisis,” stated the IDF.

The first Israeli delegation arrived at the disaster zone within 72 hours of the building’s collapse in June, bringing with it 3D mapping technology.

