US Rescue Forces Working With Israelis at Disaster Site in Surfside Visit Israel

JNS.org – Rescue forces from the United States that worked with the Israeli delegation this summer at the condominium collapse disaster site in Surfside, Fla., arrived in Israel for a week of shared learning, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday.

As part of the visit, the American delegation observed a Home Front Command training site and held a workshop on how to process trauma cases and other challenging experiences.

In addition, the US task force visited an Iron Dome battery, “which further emphasized the theme of life-saving technologies and methods,” said the Israeli military.

“The strengthening of bonds between various search-and-rescue teams is a constructive and meaningful way of ensuring a better response to the global community in times of crisis,” stated the IDF.