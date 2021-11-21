Sunday, November 21st | 17 Kislev 5782

November 21, 2021 10:22 am
Hamas Gunman Kills Israeli in Jerusalem’s Old City, Is Shot Dead by Police

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli security personnel secure the scene following an incident in Jerusalem’s Old City November 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian gunman from the Islamist group Hamas killed an Israeli and wounded three other people in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday before being shot dead by police, officials said.

The incident was the second attack in Jerusalem in four days.

Hamas identified the gunman as one of its leaders in eastern Jerusalem.

Britain on Friday banned Hamas, bringing London’s stance in line with the United States and the European Union.

US Pharma Giant West to Invest in Israeli Incubator MEDX Xelerator

CTech - MEDX Xelerator, an Israel-based medical device incubator, has announced that it has signed a collaboration agreement with West...

“On a morning like this one can draw support from the (British) decision to designate Hamas — including what is called its political wing — as a terrorist organization,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told his cabinet.

Sunday’s attack also wounded a second civilian and two Israeli police officers, police said. The dead civilian was identified as a recent Jewish immigrant from South Africa.

