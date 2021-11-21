IDF Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempts on Egypt, Lebanon Borders

i24 News – Israeli border guards on Saturday foiled two smuggling attempts on the Egyptian and Lebanese borders, seizing drugs in both incidents.

According to a statement by the Israeli army spokesperson’s unit, soldiers seized some 120 kilograms of marijuana and cocaine — worth an estimated tens of millions of shekels — on the Egyptian border.

The statement didn’t specify whether any suspects were apprehended in the course of the operation.

Also on Saturday, troops thwarted a drug and weapon smuggling attempt along the border area between Israel and Lebanon.

After spotting a suspect who managed to flee amid foggy conditions, Israeli troops seized 41 bags containing drugs and a package of ammunition, worth an estimated hundreds of thousands of shekels.

The findings were transferred to Israel Police for investigation.

A manhunt for the suspect is ongoing.

Earlier this year, Israel thwarted several smuggling attempts of drugs and firearms from Lebanon, likely on behalf of the Hezbollah terrorist group.