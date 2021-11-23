Brendan Hunt, Extremist Who Urged Violent Overthrow of ‘Zionist Occupation Government,’ Sentenced by Court in Brooklyn

A white supremacist has been sentenced to 19 months imprisonment by a court in Brooklyn for urging the murder of US Senators he claimed were serving the “Zionist Occupation Government.”

Brendan Hunt, who resides in the Queens borough of New York City, was sentenced on Monday by Judge Pamela Chen, who told him that the length of his term reflected the gravity of his actions.

“You are going to have to grow up and reflect on your actions,” Chen admonished Hunt, who is the son of retired New York City family court judge John Hunt. The 37-year-old Hunt had been “infantilized and coddled for a good part of his life,” she added pointedly.

On Jan. 8, 2021 — two days after militant supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the US Congress in Washington, DC — Hunt posted a video titled “KILL YOUR SENATORS” that included the summary “Slaughter them all,” to BitChute, a video sharing site.

Related coverage Late UK Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks Honored With Genesis Award, Remembered as ‘Global Ambassador for the Jewish People’ The Genesis Prize Foundation on Monday posthumously awarded its Lifetime Achievement Award to the late chief rabbi of the United...

Urging viewers to “get your guns and show up to DC” to prevent the inauguration of President Joe Biden, whom he called a “f__ communist,” Hunt said he would readily participate in any armed insurrection.

“If anybody has a gun, give me it, I’ll go there myself and shoot them and kill them … [W]e have to take out these Senators and then replace them with actual patriots. This is a Zionist Occupied Government,” Hunt ranted.

The term “Zionist Occupation Government” (ZOG) has been used for decades by white supremacists as shorthand for their belief that the US is controlled by Jewish interests.

In a statement to the court in Monday, Hunt tried to play down his far-right associations, depicting himself as a conservative voice shunned by the mainstream media.

“I felt, for a long time, powerless to push back on what I saw as unfairness in the way conservatives were treated,” he claimed.

Hunt admitted that he “was terribly misguided, was wrong, and I’ve paid a heavy price.”

The court heard that Hunt had a long record of promoting conspiracy theories, including the libelous assertion that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre in which 20 children and six teachers were murdered was a hoax, and the claim that rock music icon Kurt Cobain, who tragically committed suicide in 1994, was in fact murdered.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said that Hunt’s sentencing demonstrated a zero tolerance approach towards threats to violently overthrow the US government.

“We will not tolerate threats to members of the United States Congress or calls to overthrow our democratically elected government,” stated Peace following Hunt’s sentencing.

“Not only will we investigate and vigorously prosecute these crimes, but today’s sentence sends a clear message that those who seek to harm our representatives and bring chaos to our democracy will be punished,” he said.