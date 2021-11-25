Thursday, November 25th | 21 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘I Was Murdered’: Israeli Video Brings Domestic Violence Victims Back to Life to Warn Others

Axe Thrown Through Window of Belgrade Jewish Cemetery Chapel

Israel’s Nym Health Takes on Hospital Billing With Automated AI Tools

Report: Israel’s Defense Ministry Reduces Cyber Export List

EU’s Highest Court Upholds Hamas’ Place on Terrorism List, Overturning Earlier Ruling

Jewish Leaders Visit Arab Gulf States, Meet With Senior Officials on Strategic Cooperation

Report: Israel and US are Splitting Up Attacks in Syria Against Iranian-Linked Groups

The UN Must Reject Palestinian Rejectionism

IDF Cyber Directorate Head Awards US Cyber Command Liaison Officer With Service Medal

Fighting for Jewish Students at Hunter College

November 25, 2021 10:46 am
0

‘I Was Murdered’: Israeli Video Brings Domestic Violence Victims Back to Life to Warn Others

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Dana Kol, CEO & founder of BIDOOR and Shiran Melamdovsky Somech the social tech entrepreneur behind the ‘Listen to Our Voice’ video campaign which marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, sit by a computer showing the face of Esther Barhani who was murdered by her husband in front of their son in Tel Aviv, Israel November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

“I was Michal Sela,” the dead woman says, looking straight into the camera. “In 2019, I was murdered by the man who was my husband, the killer Eliran Malul. And today, after I lost my life, I call on you: Listen to my voice.”

The video is part of an Israeli public education campaign that uses artificial intelligence technology to bring five murdered women back to life, to warn others how to protect themselves from abusive relationships.

The clips are made from photographs of the women before they died, using technology to animate them into videos that show them speaking, dubbed by actresses. They were created by the deep-learning start-up D-ID to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Among the women featured is Sela, 32 when she was stabbed to death by her husband in front of their infant daughter in 2019. He was convicted of murder last month.

Related coverage

November 25, 2021 9:55 am
0

Israel’s Nym Health Takes on Hospital Billing With Automated AI Tools

CTech - Autonomous medical coding company Nym Health, which has recently celebrated a Series B round of $25 million, has...

Sela’s sister, Lili Ben Ami, said she was “speechless and burst into in tears” at seeing her brought back to life.

‮T‬he goal of such campaigns is to create a “vaccine against violence, which we are attacking from all angles,” Ben Ami, who like other next-of-kin approved the videos, told Channel 13 TV.

Israel’s Welfare Ministry reported 10% more calls to its domestic-violence helpline in 2021 compared to last year.

In her video, “Sela” warns women to seek help if they are in a relationship with someone jealous and obsessive.

“If you are afraid of his reaction to parting from you, share it with a close person and a domestic violence expert, who will help you separate safely and return to your light,” she says.

“Listen to my voice. Listen to your voice.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.